Lunar Eclipse at Mittelman Obseravtory – 15 May 2022

by

Mittelman Observatory will host a special total lunar eclipse open house night, weather permitting. This Observatory event is scheduled for Sunday evening, May 15, from 10:00 PM until 12:00 AM, weather permitting.

Viewing of the lunar eclipse will happen from the roof deck with smaller telescopes as well as with the unaided eye. Please note that for this event, the larger 24-inch telescope in the dome will not be available. The lunar eclipse is best appreciated with the larger field of view of a smaller telescope or without any telescope at all.

Due to COVID-19 policies and best practices, not all telescopes will be open and masks will be required of attendees.

Observatory open house nights are free and open to the public. However, these events will take place only if the sky is expected to be mostly clear. Please check the Observatory web site at go/observatory or call the Observatory at 443-2266 after 8:00 PM on the evening of the event for weather status.

Additional shorter-notice weather-optimized events may also be scheduled periodically and announced through our Observatory-News e-mail list, to which one can subscribe at go/observatory-news.