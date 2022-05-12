Stargazing at Mittelman Observatory – Spring 2022

Mittelman Observatory will again host stargazing open house nights this spring. These Observatory events are scheduled for Friday evenings, April 22 and May 13, from 9:00 PM until 10:30 PM, weather permitting.

A variety of interesting stars, star clusters, and nebulae will be visible through the Observatory’s telescopes. The Observatory includes a 24-inch telescope in a dome and smaller telescopes on the roof deck.

Due to COVID-19 policies and best practices, not all telescopes will be open and masks will be required of attendees.

Observatory open house nights are free and open to the public. However, these events will take place only if the sky is expected to be mostly clear. Please check the Observatory web site at go/observatory or call the Observatory at 443-2266 after 7:00 PM on the evening of the event for weather status.

Additional shorter-notice weather-optimized events may also be scheduled periodically and announced through our Observatory-News e-mail list, to which one can subscribe at go/observatory-news.