Welcome Sarah Binshadler!

Sarah is from Burlington, Vermont and attended Castleton University and the University of New England for a Masters of Social Work. This May she graduates from the Train the Trainers Program in Open Dialogue offered through the University of Jyväskylä in Helsinki, Finland. They have worked in community mental health for the past 10 years at the Counseling Service of Addison County working closely with transitioning youth, birthing parents and their networks, as well as with many populations and individuals who were presenting in extreme crisis. Sarah continues to work with advocacy groups related to human rights in the mental health system. Sarah thrives in winter and when they have time in the mountains. Sarah has been avidly pursing splitboarding within the last couple of years and loves everything to do with books, plants, rocks, and flowing water.