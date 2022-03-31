Oracle Learn Launches April 1st

The Oracle Learn Module will be launching on April 1st! Oracle Learn will be the central platform for all employee trainings. This is where you will access required annual trainings, as well as other trainings that are relevant to your position with Middlebury. You may visit our website here to review training videos and reference guides. We will also be holding informal Zoom drop-in sessions on the following dates where you may bring any questions.

Monday, April 4 th , 11 AM – 12 PM EST

, 11 AM – 12 PM EST Wednesday, April 6 th , 4 – 5 PM EST

, 4 – 5 PM EST Friday, April 8 th , 3 – 4 PM EST

, 3 – 4 PM EST Tuesday, April 12 th , 9 – 10 AM EST

, 9 – 10 AM EST Thursday, April 14th, 4 – 5 PM EST

Please use this Zoom link to join any of the drop-in sessions.