2022 Memberships Now Available for the Ralph Myhre Golf Course

by

It’s been a long winter! As we turn the corner into Spring we are excited to watch the snow finally melt and get back to playing golf!

Currently benefits eligible Faculty, Staff and Retirees can purchase a membership for just $275 for the 2022 season but time is running out, the price increases to $375 on April 18th! Join now to get the best possible pricing for the season!

We also have a variety of other memberships available for non-benefit eligible employees starting at $475 before April 18th, $675 after April 18th.

Memberships, Season Golf Passes and Season Cart rentals can be purchased online here: https://ralph-myhre-golf-course.myshopify.com/collections/memberships