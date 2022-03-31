Welcome Karly Beavers!

by

Hi there! My name is Karly (she/her/hers) and I am the new Health Promotion Specialist in Health & Wellness Education. I’m from California and have spent the last few years working for a county health department overseeing STI & HIV programming to assist folks in accessing the resources they need to support a long and healthy life.

I have my Bachelor’s in Psychology from California State University, Monterey Bay and a Master of Public Health from Indiana University, Bloomington. I’ve served as a peer health educator, co-authored a couple of journal articles, and once drove around Dr. Ruth Westheimer to provide a campus tour. (She was really kind to me!)

In my free time I can be found working on an art project, playing Animal Crossing, contemplating my next hair color, geeking out whenever it snows, and hanging out with fun animals.