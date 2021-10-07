Winter Clothing Drive

Do you have winter clothing that you or your family members no longer need and would like to donate? Great! Please donate to our Winter Clothing Drive which benefits Midd students who need “a little extra warmth for the cold Vermont winter.” From October 4-15, you can drop off your gently used and laundered winter jackets/coats, sweaters, ski/snow pants, hats, scarves, mittens/gloves, and warm boots to the following locations: Service Building, Carr Hall, McCullough, Virtue, FIC Gear Room, Proctor Dining, Ross Dining and Battell Center.