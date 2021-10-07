VT – Appointments for Pfizer Booster Shots Available for Those who Qualify

by

You can now get a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine if you received your second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine six months ago or more and

are age 65 or older.

are age 18 or older with certain medical conditions that put you at high risk of getting severely ill with COVID-19.

are age 18 or older who are more likely to be exposed to or spread COVID because of where you work.

are age 18 or older and are Black, Indigenous or a person of color (BIPOC) or are age 18 or older and live with someone who is BIPOC.

WHERE AND HOW TO GET YOUR BOOSTER SHOT

When you are eligible, you can get your third dose anywhere that offers the Pfizer vaccine — a Health Department clinic, pharmacy, or health care provider. Find a map of locations at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.

To register through the Health Department website: