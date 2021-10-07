What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of October 11th and 18th

You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength. – Marcus Aurelius

Flu clinics are coming…. dates will be posted on Monday on the GMHEC Well-being calendar along with the link to schedule an appointment. Please only schedule an appointment at your college.

Fall Season Plant-Based Cooking Workshop: Join Nancy Wind, a passionate plant-based health/lifestyle coach, yogi and founder of Peaks and Poses for a fun, dynamic cooking workshop right from your own kitchen. Nancy will lead you through the preparation of a plant-based dish as you learn how to nourish yourself and your family for the fall season. Bring your open mind. Our meal will be gluten free. Recipe and Zoom link will be provided ahead of time. Thursday, October 21st 6:00-7:30 pm EST. $25. Click here to register.

Ski passes: For our Norwich, Middlebury and St. Michael’s faculty and staff….It’s not too late to grab your ski pass to Sugarbush or Smuggler’s Notch. With the corporate rate you can save some cash but hurry…. these deals won’t last much longer. For our Champlain faculty and staff, check out the employee perks on the People Center website for more info about how you can take advantage of the best deals.

Cultivate Well-being Through Applying Your Character Strengths: Join Virginia Stasinski, RN, NBC-HWC for a coaching opportunity and cultivate well-being through applying your character strengths. In this presentation you will identify your unique character strengths and will learn how to apply them to create an authentic and powerful way to show up in the world. Connect with Virginia as she empowers you in creating tools that generate solutions for life challenges. Please complete your character strengths survey prior to the event. On the right side of the page, complete the information for ‘Via Adult Survey’ and then click ‘Register to Take the Free Survey’. The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete, and you will use the results during our time together. Hosted by Rebecca Schubert St. Michael’s College Hall of Fame Room Tarrant and on zoom link 246 273 8284 passcode 135790. Wednesday, October 13th 11:00-12:00 pm EST and/or Thursday, October 14th 2:00-3:00 pm EST.

The Power of Purpose: For many, the search for purpose can be a lifelong journey. But there are ways to make the path clearer. In this webinar, Dr. Rick Conforto, a licensed psychologist with over 40 years’ experience providing clinical services to adults and families will discuss the idea of “purpose” – what it means and why it’s important. He’ll review ways to discover clues on your purpose and discuss concrete moves you can make to incorporate it into everyday living and in the workplace. Wednesday, October 13th 1:00–2:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

High Blood Pressure Management Workshop: About 1 in every 4 Vermont adults has been told they have high blood pressure. If left untreated, it can damage your circulatory system and lead to serious problems, such as heart attack, stroke, kidney damage or brain health complications, such as memory loss and confusion. The good news is there’s a lot you can do to manage your high blood pressure and help prevent these problems. In this 8-week workshop you will learn the basics of controlling your high blood pressure, make healthier eating choices, get more physical activity in your daily life, better manage blood pressure medications, and solve problems and create plans for action and change. Free. Click here to learn more and to register.

The Edge HealthyCARETM 90 Day Program is back in person! This 13-week, comprehensive wellness program is designed to enrich your life and health. Guided by a Nationally Certified Health Coach, you will learn the fundamental aspects of fitness, nutrition, stress management, and behavior modification. Virtual Program Date: Tuesdays, October 12th – January 4th from 12-1pm or IN PERSON Program (Includes Guided Exercise): Wednesdays, November 10th – February 2nd 5:30-7:30pm (Program Held at South Burlington EDGE). Insurance may cover much of the cost: For More Information contact genavix@edgevt.com or call 802-951-2320.

Now that we’re getting back into the swing of things with in-person work, it’s the perfect time for your department to have a conversation about your desired future state and the culture you’d like to create on your team. If that’s something you might be interested, shoot me a message. I’d love to facilitate a “retreat” about how you, together, can cultivate and sustain resilience within your team.

And…. now that the cooler weather has arrived it might be time to start thinking about your fall and winter well-being plans. Are you interested in a participating in a cooking series? How about some short, lunch time movement with Yoo-Sun Park? O, maybe you’ve got something else you’d like to see offered? I’d love to hear your thoughts and what you’d like to see on the calendar this fall and winter. You can reach me at Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org.