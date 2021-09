Upcoming Financial Webinars from My Secure Advantage

MSA Live! | Planning for College 101

October 12, 2021 | 9:00 AM (PT) & 12:00 PM (PT) | Register here

The costs of attending college continue to increase, so planning is imperative. This class will discuss different types of college savings accounts and review the FAFSA financial aid process. It’s important to get funds from as many sources as possible, so we’ll review scholarships, grants and loans. Get ready to leave this class better prepared to establish and fund your college savings goals.

MSA Live! | Student Loan Repayment Strategies

October 28, 2021 | 9:00 AM (PT) & 12:00 PM (PT) | Register here

For many employees, especially in the first half of their careers, student loan payments are a significant monthly expense. This class helps attendees consider repayment options that meet their individual goals. We discuss repayment options for both federal and private loans, which include how to lower monthly payments or pay off loans faster.

MSA Money Coaching – Just a Call Away

Middlebury College has partnered with My Secure Advantage (MSA) to provide a complete financial wellness benefit to you! When it comes to money, searching for answers can feel overwhelming. By connecting with a personal Money Coach, you can build a stronger and more secure future no matter where you are in your financial journey.

3 Important Things to Know

❶ No two stories are alike and your financial strategies shouldn’t be either

With MSA, you have access to a dedicated Money Coach for 90 days each year to talk about any financial topic. It could be about creating a budget, increasing your credit score, paying down debt or all three! Maybe you’ve got questions about planning for retirement, buying a home, or creating an investment plan. You get the idea. Whatever your financial focus or challenge, MSA has credentialed, skilled Coaches who can help.

❷ Confidentiality and a real person to guide and support your goals

Think of your Coach as a personal financial guide, accountability partner, and chief motivator. Together you’ll create a plan that embodies your values, priorities, and goals – one that reflects and works with your life. MSA encourages your spouse/partner to join in the conversations too. All sessions are confidential, over the phone and a half hour long.

❸ No out-of-pocket cost, hidden fees or charges

Middlebury College has paid for this benefit, full stop. MSA’s coaches don’t work on commission or sell any products. When you talk with a Money Coach, you can be sure that you’re getting unbiased, judgment-free guidance.

Questions? Learn more about MSA here. Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.