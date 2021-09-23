Upcoming Flu Vaccination Clinics

It’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. Healthcare systems could be overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19. This means getting a flu vaccine during 2021-2022 is more important than ever. While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, there are many important benefits, such as:

Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting a flu vaccine can also save healthcare resources for the care of patients with COVID-19.

You can get your vaccine at your primary care practice and at many local pharmacies. For a list of Cigna in-network pharmacies click here. Staying in network for your vaccine will ensure that your vaccine is covered, and you don’t incur any unexpected costs.



In addition, all the GMEHC Colleges will be offering on-site flu clinics for faculty and staff in late October. This is the optimal time to get vaccinated as it will ensure you are covered during peak flu season which runs from November to April. Due to strict Covid protocols, vaccines will be by appointment only. Information about how to schedule your on-campus appointment will be coming from your shortly. Stay tuned.

Save the Date for on-campus flu clinics:

10/19/2021 7:30 – 10:30am

10/21/2021 12:00 – 5:00pm

10/25/2021 10:00am – 1:00pm

10/27/2021 10:00am – 1:30pm

Locations TBD