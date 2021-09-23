What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of September 27th and October 4th

Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don’t. – Steve Maraboli

GMHEC is currently looking for Well-being Ambassadors. GMHEC Well-being Ambassadors are faculty and staff volunteers that help create and sustain cultures of well-being at the GMHEC member colleges by promoting participation and engagement in well-being programs, services, and events. If you are enthusiastic about health and well-being, are an advocate for working towards a healthier lifestyle and can lend one hour per month, we want you to join us. To learn more about this exciting opportunity, contact Rebecca Schubert, GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator at rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org.

Flu vaccinations: It’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. Healthcare systems could be overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19. This means getting a flu vaccine during 2021-2022 is more important than ever. While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, there are many important benefits, such as:

Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting a flu vaccine can also save healthcare resources for the care of patients with COVID-19.

To make it easy for you to get your flu shot, all the GMEHC Colleges will be offering on-site flu clinics for faculty and staff in late October and early November. This is the optimal time to get vaccinated as it will ensure you are covered during peak flu season which runs from November to April. Due to strict Covid protocols, vaccines will be by appointment only. Information about how to schedule your on-campus appointment will be coming from your Human Resources office shortly so stay tuned.

Cultivating Individual Resilience: Join Rebecca Schubert, Employee Wellbeing Program Coordinator of the Green Mountain Higher Education Consortium for Champlain College’s Resilience Conference keynote focusing on Building and Sustaining Individual Resilience. This event is open to all faculty and staff from all GMHEC colleges. Live at Champlain College and on zoom. Wednesday, September 29th. 1:00-2:00 pm EST. Zoom link will be posted prior to the event on the GMHEC Well-being calendar.

Creating a Well-being Action Plan: Join Rebecca Schubert, GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator for this interactive session and come away with a plan of action to support your resilience and help you to stay well. Live at Champlain College and on zoom. Zoom link will be posted prior to the event on the GMHEC Well-being calendar. Wednesday, September 29th. 2:00-3:00 pm EST.

Managing Energy for Full Engagement: Peak performance in work and in life depends on personal energy. We so often hear about the importance of time management, but time is finite. It is the one thing we can never make more of. Energy, on the other hand, is a renewable resource. Managing our energy is the key to health, happiness, and peak performance. Join Rebecca Schubert, GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator, for an interactive session on managing your personal energy. Come away with practical strategies you can implement to help you avoid an energy crisis and which will enable you to thrive in work and in life. Wednesday, October 6th. 11:00-noon EST. Live at St. Michael’s College Hall of Fame Room Tarrant. Thursday, October 7th. 2:00-3:00 pm EST on zoom link 246 273 8284 passcode 135790.

How to Create a Customer-Focused Culture: Companies are finding themselves navigating the “next normal” and strategizing how to accelerate business success in a post-pandemic world. Organizations must create a workplace that is positive, motivating, and consistent. You can have the best, most efficient, and customer-friendly processes in the world, but they will fall apart if your team lacks motivation, is not engaged, or doesn’t work well together–the one thing that customers are certain to remember is their interaction with your employees. This webcast will reveal a proven method to create a consistent culture where employees feel empowered for meeting and exceeding customer expectations–creating a more profitable business. Thursday, October 7th. 2:00-3:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

It’s time to start thinking about skiing! If your college has had offered a corporate rate to Sugarbush or Bolton in the past, you may be able to take advantage of that again this year so check with your human resources department. If you’re interested in a pass to Smuggler’s Notch you can learn more about the corporate rates here. If you’d like to purchase a pass you can do so here. Click here to learn more about the Sugarbush corporate pass.