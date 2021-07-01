Encourage Your Friends and Family to Join the Middlebury Team!

by

As many know, there is a nationwide and statewide shortage of workers, especially in the service industry. Our employees in dining and facilities services in Vermont have been working in the midst of a significant staffing shortage brought on by the low unemployment rate and the pandemic. As a result, there are numerous vacant benefits-eligible positions in these areas. To help address those needs, Middlebury is implementing a number of programs focused on recruitment of staff in these areas.

Effective immediately, all employees who refer a candidate to a benefits eligible dining or facilities services positions will be eligible for a $500 referral bonus after the new hire completes their 90-day provisional period. In addition, new hires into regular full- and part-time positions in dining and facilities will be eligible for a $750 sign-on bonus at the completion of 180 days of employment.

For a full list of open positions, visit: Employment | Middlebury. When applying on-line, applicants will be prompted to include any relevant employee referral information. The time has never been better to build a future here!

Contact hr@middlebury.edu with any questions.