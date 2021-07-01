What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of July 5th and 12th

Ahh…. July in Vermont. The sun is shining, and outdoor activities are plentiful. Enjoying fun in the sun is essential to our well-being but it is also essential that we protect our skin and eyes from potentially harmful UV rays. UV rays lead to 90% of skin aging and are the leading cause of skin cancer. People who use sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher daily show 24% less skin aging than those who do not use sunscreen daily and can reduce their risk of developing skin cancers by 40-50%. Arm yourself with the information you need to spot some of the common signs of skin cancer. See something suspicious on your skin? Don’t wait to have it checked out. When detected early, the five-year survival rate for melanoma is 99%. Don’t forget to protect your eyes too. Sun damage can be harmful to your eyes and can put you at risk for a corneal sunburn, redness and irritation, and long-term effects like age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, blindness, and even eyelid skin cancer. Learn more about how to choose the right pair of sunglasses so you can keep your eyes shining bright If you are overdue for an eye exam or have never had one, you can find an eye doctor near you here.



The Next Normal and the Return to Campus: With Covid vaccinations well under way, public discourse has shifted to the impending return to in-person work. But with so much up in the air, you have lots of questions and maybe a little anxiety too. Check out this video series and learn what to expect, how to reduce anxiety, and how to craft a healthy wellbeing-centric workplace culture with your colleagues. In addition, check out the resources available through your EAP and through Cigna which can facilitate your return to campus feeling ready, well and calm.



Ready for some adventure? Summer is a great time to get out and enjoy all that the Vermont State Parks have to offer. Join the Venture Vermont Challenge where you can get moving, investigate the natural world, make a difference in your community and learn some new skills. Submit your score sheet and win a VIP medal that gets you free day entry in Vermont State parks for the rest of the 2021 season and the entire 2022 season.



Covid vaccine info & resources: You’ve probably heard the news that as of June 14th Vermont has reached the 80% goal for Covid vaccination and, as a result, you’ve seen life slowly returning to normal. Unfortunately, it does not mean that we are in the clear from Covid. If you haven’t received the vaccine and are on the fence, the CDC makes a very compelling argument for how the vaccine might benefit you, your family, and your community. If you’re ready to schedule a vaccine appointment, you can access the list of clinics offered by the State of Vermont here.



Attention veterans: Tai Chi is a complimentary integrative health service offered by the VA for veterans with PTSD, TBI, OUD, depression, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, chronic pain, high blood pressure and many other chronic health conditions. Veterans who would benefit from a mindful movement program and community connection can contact their VA doctor and ask for a Tai Chi referral. For questions or info on how to enroll contact info@taijifit.net.



Virtual HealthyCARE 90 Day Program: A comprehensive wellness program designed to enrich your life and health. Guided by a Nationally Certified Health Coach, over the course of 13 weeks, you will learn the fundamental aspects of fitness, nutrition, stress management, and behavior modification. Monday, July 12th through October 4th. Noon-1:00 pm EST. Cost: $67 with most Cigna plans and with a contribution toward the cost from GMHEC (originally $499). Click here to learn more. To register, or inquire about the cost with other insurance providers, contact genavix@edgevt.com or call 802-951-2320.



Well Check: The EDGE Preventative Care team is here to support your health and well-being! Get the support and guidance you need to effectively improve your health and wellness through nutrition, exercise, stress management, and creating long-lasting lifestyles changes. Well Check Includes:

Blood Pressure and Resting Heart Rate

Cholesterol and Blood Glucose

InBody Scan: Body Composition, Hydration and Metabolism

Meet with an EDGE Registered Dietitian to review the results of your Well Check and gain valuable nutritional recommendations to meet your goals. Costs for the Well Check and Nutrition Counseling may be covered 100% by your insurance plan.

To sign up:

Contact genavix@edgevt.com to pre-verify your insurance.

Complete this waiver.

Book your 2 appointments now by clicking here.



Run the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, October 11th: Calling all runners! Apply today to join the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Stepping Strong Boston Marathon Team for a VIP experience. Team perks include a team coach (personalized training and organized team runs), branded team apparel, fundraising incentives, virtual team meetings and socials, and more. When you run with Stepping Strong, you become part of an inspired community dedicated to transforming outcomes for civilian and military trauma patients in Boston and around the world. Learn more here and apply before July 14!