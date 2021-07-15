What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of 7/19 and 7/26

by

Rest and self-care are so important. When you take time to replenish your spirit, it allows you to serve others from the overflow. You cannot serve from an empty vessel. ― Eleanor Brownn

For those of us who have been working from home for the past eighteen months, the post-Covid return to campus may prove more difficult than we expect. Feelings of anxiety and overwhelm and learning how to manage our time as we adjust to our new schedule are all normal and with some support these issues can not only be managed, but also provide opportunities for growth and a new way of working and being. This time of transition is the perfect time to seek out the support of a health coach. A certified health coach is someone with a degree in a health-related field and who has had extensive training and education in facilitating behavior change. Coaches are not experts who tell us what to do but instead, they act as guides, who sit in the passenger seat to facilitate our journey toward well-being. A coach will help us articulate our vision of our own well-being, will help us set meaningful, achievable goals, and be with us along the journey as we work to make our vision of well-being our reality. Free health coaching is available to all full-time benefits-eligible employees through Cigna. To learn more, login to www.mycigna.com, hover over “Wellness” in the top navigation and then select “My Health Assistant.”

The Power of Self Care: Learning to Prioritize YOU! Are you always prioritizing others and a lengthy ‘to do’ list ahead of your own health and well-being? Join the EDGE Preventative Care team for an engaging webinar on forming new habits to put your self-care first. Thursday, July 29th from 12-1pm via zoom. Click here to register.

Debt is one of the biggest obstacles keeping Americans from reaching financial goals, so this class encourages you to prioritize debt management. But it doesn’t stop there! We’ll also go over specific debt reduction strategies and help you choose one that you can sustain. This workshop is available from noon-1:00 pm EST and 3:00-4:00 pm EST. Brought to you by the team from MySecureAdvantage. Click here to register.

The importance of influence: Influence is an essential skill that can benefit leaders at all levels. Learn the different styles of influence, where they are most effective and how you can increase your influence. Brought to you by the team from New Directions Behavioral Health. This session will be offered from noon-1:00 pm EST and again from 3:00-4:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Raising awareness: Mental health and minorities: Mental health conditions do not discriminate based on race, color, ability, gender, or sexual identity. However, access to care and treatment can be significantly impacted by these factors. In this session, learn more about the challenges minority groups face, help fight stigma, and learn about accessing services. Brought to you by the team at New Directions Behavioral Health, EAP provider for Middlebury College, St. Michael’s College and Champlain College.

Virtual Food & Mood Program Join Allison Fargo, EDGE Registered Dietitian for this comprehensive program focusing on supporting your mental health and well-being through nutrition. This program includes weekly group educational sessions along with three 1-on-1 tele nutrition sessions. Tuesdays, July 27th through September 14th from 12-1pm. Click here to learn more. Contact genavix@edgevt.com or call 802-951-2320 to register.

Creating Sustainable Habits to Live a Balanced and Healthy Lifestyle. Focus on creating healthy habits and daily rituals that become a part of your lifestyle! Learn tips on how to start a new habit and ways to help make that habit stick, whether it be starting to exercise, revising your nutrition, saving for retirement, or improving your sleep! Friday, July 23rd from 12-1pm via zoom. Click here to register.

HealthyCARETM 90 Day Program: A comprehensive wellness program designed to enrich your life and health. Guided by a Nationally Certified Health Coach, over the course of 13 weeks, you will learn the fundamental aspects of fitness, nutrition, stress management, and behavior modification. Tuesdays, August 31st through November 23rd 5:30-7:30pm. This program is being offered in-person at The Edge at 142 W Twin Oaks Terrace, South Burlington. Insurance may cover most of the cost. Click here to learn more. To register and to verify your insurance coverage contact genavix@edgevt.com or call 802-951-2320.