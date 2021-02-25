Can’t find something the library used to have? Please tell us!

If you’re discovering that the library no longer has access to something you used to use, it’s because the library’s collections funds were cut deeply this fiscal year, with the budget for print books eliminated entirely. Please tell us what you need that’s no longer available and how its lack has affected your work. The information will be very important as we work toward rebuilding the library’s resources to support the College’s instruction and research.