Protecting Your Health Care Information with Cigna Two-Factor Authentication

by

Like many health care, financial services, and tech companies, we are taking an additional step in helping to protect our customers’ personal information. Starting March 17, 2021, we will require the use of two-step authentication for myCigna online account access.



Two-step authentication, also called multi-factor authentication (MFA), adds an extra layer of protection to our customers’ myCigna accounts by requiring their password plus a unique code in order to log in. We have offered the option of using two-step authentication since 2018 and more than 3.5 million customers have added it since then.



What to expect:

Starting February 22, 2021, we will send email notifications to all customers who have not turned on two-step authentication and notify them it will now be required, instead of optional.

Customers will be directed to the myCigna log in screen, where they can start the process.

To use two-step authentication, customers must use a valid mobile phone number or valid email address.

On March 17, customers who have not yet added two-step authentication will not be able to access their online account until they complete the two-step authentication setup process.

How you can help:

Encourage your employees to add two-step authentication to their myCigna account.

Recommend the use of strong passwords and unique credentials when managing online accounts.

We care deeply about protecting our customers’ confidential information and we appreciate your support as we roll out this additional security precaution.

If you have questions, please contact your Cigna Representative.