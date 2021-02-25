Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine in Vermont

by

The Vermont Department of Health (VDH) is actively vaccinating Vermonters against COVID-19, with a phased approach intended to save lives. A VDH vaccine website notes that:

. That way, when your age group is up, you’ll be ready to sign up for your first dose. If you already have an account because you were tested for COVID-19 through a Health Department site, you need to use the same account information to schedule an appointment to get a vaccine.

The website has specific instructions and a video on registering and making an appointment for the vaccine, as well as a telephone resource.

The main Vermont COVID-19 vaccine website has a lot of useful information, including links to CDC resources on the COVID-19 vaccines, safety, and more. Individuals are encouraged to consult with their healthcare provider regarding any personal concerns about receiving the vaccine.