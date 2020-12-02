VT Unemployment Fraud

by

As a result of COVID-19, there has been an increase in the numbers of reported fraud and scams, specifically relating to unemployment insurance benefits and COVID-19 resources. If you or a member of your household has received paperwork from the state of Vermont for unemployment benefits when you did not apply for unemployment benefits, it is important that you report this as identify theft fraud to the Vermont Department of Labor.

A report can be filed using this link on the VT DoL website: https://labor.vermont.gov/form/report-ui-fraud or by calling 802-828-4104.

If you are the victim of identity theft, the state also recommends using the following resources after filing the report:

www.annualcreditreport.com : This website allows you one free credit check per year with the larger credit reporting agencies.

www.identitytheft.gov : This website will guide you to file an identity theft report with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). This website also has other information to assist you with this situation and some valuable FAQs.

https://labor.vermont.gov/phishing-scam-updates : This website alerts to active phishing scams in Vermont.

If you have previously claimed unemployment benefits, the state has the following guidance on minimizing UI fraud:

Five Things UI Claimants Can Do To Minimize Fraud

If the regular UI claimant has a common number UI Claimant PIN (i.e. 1111, 2222, 1212, last four of SSN, etc.), they should immediately request a pin change by calling the UI Claimant Assistance Line at: 1-877-214-3332.

PUA claimants should not use common numbers or names as their password.

If the claimant believes his/her account(s) have been compromised, they should file a fraud report with the Department using the links above.

All claimants should actively monitor their UI account, as well as any other online accounts (i.e. bank accounts, credit cards, etc.) to ensure there is no unauthorized activity.

Review our notice on detecting a fraudulent call impersonating the Vermont Department of Labor. Click here to read our fraud notice.

For more information on identity theft, security freezes and obtaining a free copy of your credit report, please visit the Vermont Attorney General’s website at www.ago.vermont.gov/cap. Additional information is also available on the Federal Trade Commission’s website at www.consumer.ftc.gov.