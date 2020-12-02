November is National Family Caregivers Month

National Family Caregivers Month recognizes the dedication of family members who provide round the clock care to loved ones. When medical conditions demand attention family step into roles they are often unprepared to accept. They become caregivers instead of partners or friends. Sometimes this change occurs in an instant.

The month sheds light into their demanding days, but it also identifies their needs. From morning to night, a caregiver balances the needs of the patient and those of other family members. Often, they are also seeing to financial matters and the household necessities.

Some of the support services available to caregivers are training, education about specific conditions, peer support groups, respite care, and financial support. Financial support may be in the form of subsidies or grants.

Caregivers rarely have time for themselves. There’s always another thing to be done. However, a caregiver requires rest, too. During November, consider providing a respite for someone you know who provides care for a loved one. Offer to spend time with them or to ask how to help. Find out what you can do to make a difference. Visit npaonline.org for more information. Use #FamilyCaregiversMonth or #FamilyCaregiver to post on social media.

But it doesn’t have to be November for you to search the 2-1-1 online Community Resource Directory:

https://www.navigateresources.net/211vermont/

using these three Taxonomy terms in the Keyword Search.

Caregiver

Respite

Kinship

And don’t forget, you can dial 2-1-1 seven days a week, 24 hours a day to speak with a Community Resource Specialist, or text your ZIP Code to 898211 Monday-Friday 8:00am-8:00pm.