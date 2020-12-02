What’s on tap for well-being…weeks of 12/7 and 12/14?

2020 is quickly coming to end. To celebrate and share our work with the community and with our stakeholders I have started drafting the GMEHC annual well-being report. I would love to include your feedback and testimonials about your experiences. If you engaged with any of our programming over the past year and would be interested in sharing your experience in our annual report, I would love to hear from you. Please reach out to me a Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org to share your feedback. Please help me spread the word about the value of our programming and highlight the importance of well-being in the workplace.

The new year is just around the corner and with a new year comes new opportunity. The new year is a great time to examine our self-care behaviors and consider taking action to implement the changes necessary to enhance our well-being. A health coach can be a great resource and Cigna offers free health coaching as part of your benefits. A coach partners with you to help you harness your strengths to implement the changes you would like to make to enhance your well-being. To learn more about Cigna health coaching, check out this short video or go to www.mycigna.com and click on Manage My Health and select My Health Assistant Online Coaching from the drop down menu.

Self-care during the holiday season and beyond: As we all know, self-care is so important for our mental and physical health and for our emotional well-being. Might there be some room to enhance your self-care rituals? Join Nancy Wind, health and lifestyle coach and founder of Peaks and Poses to learn some new tips to help you feel rested, live with ease, and leave some stress behind. Monday, December 7th 7:00-8:00 pm EST. Learn more and register here.

Retirement planning with TIAA: Norwich University faculty and staff…schedule your one on one with your TIAA representative. A quick check in about your retirement plan can help you make sure you are on track to meet your goals. Click here to schedule your appointment.

Of course, don’t forget to check out our daily yoga and fitness classes. You can get all the details on the calendar. The password is GMHECWell-Being. If you have not already subscribed to our newsletter, shoot me an email and I’ll add you to the listserv. The newsletter is the best way to stay informed about all our happenings.