Middlebury Vermont Campus Special Notice Regarding Year End Payrolls

by

Note: this information applies only to the Vermont campus. Please the other post for information on Monterey.

In preparation for year-end please review the payroll schedule below and plan your time entry and approval. Taking time to plan submission and approval in advance will be critical to successful and timely payrolls!

Pay Period Start Date End Date DEADLINE for submission and approval Check Date 26 11/30/2020 12/13/2020 12/14/2020 12/18/2020 27 12/14/2020 12/27/2020 12/18/2020 12/31/2020(Thursday) 1 12/28/2020 1/10/2021 1/11/2021 (Or 12/23/2020 if you are not working over break) 1/15/2021

To reiterate: these are the upcoming pay period deadlines:

26: Monday 12/14/2020

27: Friday 12/18/2020

1: Monday 1/11/2020 (Or Wednesday 12/23/2020 if you are not working over break)

A few key notes:

Hourly employees will find Holiday and Holiday worked in their Oracle timecards instructions are available here.

will find Holiday and Holiday worked in their Oracle instructions are available here. Salaried employees do not need to make any entries in Oracle they will continue to receive their salaries throughout the winter break.

do not need to make any entries in Oracle they will continue to receive their salaries throughout the winter break. Absences and time worked can be entered early , please plan ahead and submit time entries to avoid missed pay during the winter break.

, please plan ahead and submit time entries to avoid missed pay during the winter break. Preparation for W2s: Please verify your mailing address in Oracle.

Pay Period 27 (2020)

There are 27 pay periods in 2020, the 27 th pay period will not have many of the standard deductions calculated over the 26 standard pay period.

pay period will not have many of the standard deductions calculated over the 26 standard pay period. The deadline for pay period 27 is early due to the winter break. All submissions and approvals must be done by Friday 12/18/20 at 12:00 pm.

Pay Period 1 (2021)

If you are not working, please enter your time before leaving for the holiday (12/23/2020).

The standard deadline is immediately following the winter break, it is imperative that all time and approvals are complete on January 11th by 12 pm.

For updated information regarding Absence Management in Oracle, please click here.