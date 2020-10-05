Performing Arts Series: Fall 2020 Virtual Season (and all free!)

by

Though the Mahaney Arts Center remains closed to the public due to the pandemic, the show must go on!

The Middlebury Performing Arts Series is proud to announce an all-virtual fall 2020 arts season, with eight concerts by world-class artists, on Friday nights at 7:30. Every event is free and available to all.

The season kicks off on Friday, September 25 with the Grammy-nominated Imani Winds. We invite everyone in the Middlebury community to join us–students, faculty, staff, alumni, emeriti, and community folks too.

Browse the season>>

Watch Allison Coyne Carroll’s video announcement previewing the season>>