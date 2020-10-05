Community Friends mentoring program for children ages 6-12

Community Friends is a one-on-one mentoring program that matches Middlebury College students with children ages 6-12 in Addison County. The program was started in 1960 and is currently in its 61st year of operation. After getting matched with a student, mentees begin to meet regularly one-on-one with their mentor for about two hours each week. The mentor and mentee coordinate the timing of that meeting, based on mutual availability.

In non-pandemic times, mentors and mentees often play games, construct crafts, and attend group events. This fall, mentoring will happen virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Parents, teachers, guidance counselors and other service providers can fill out the mentee referral form here to start the application process. For questions or inquiries about Community Friends, please contact Lead Student Coordinator Maddie at comfriends@middlebury.edu, or Mentoring and Outreach AmeriCorps VISTA member Tenzin Dorjee, tndorjee@middlebury.edu, 802.443.5082.