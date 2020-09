Midd AAUP meeting Friday 9/18

The Middlebury AAUP, an organization for all Middlebury employees, will have its first plenary meeting of the semester on Friday September 18th at 8:30am. We hope you will join us. If you have any questions, please contact Laurie Essig at lessig@middlebury.edu

Time: Sep 18, 2020 08:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://middlebury.zoom.us/j/9976943927?pwd=ZG8vbDZGNHVIYkVVUmlvQUtGUHczQT09

Password: AAUP