Summer Research Program at UVM, Applications due March 15

Summer undergraduate research opportunity at the University of Vermont!



“The University of Vermont is excited to be the host institution for the UDSA sponsored Research and Extension Experiential Undergraduate Learning Fellowship (REEU) program.Each summer, from 2020-2023, 15 undergraduate students from US institutions, representing diverse academic backgrounds, will be provided an opportunity to conduct pathbreaking interdisciplinary research on the cultural, economic and scientific roles of the agricultural transition toward industrial hemp production.”



For more information and to access the 2021 application, visit: www.uvm.edu/cals/cdae/reeu



Application reviews start March 15th and will continue until all 15 student positions are filled.







