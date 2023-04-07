Omari Wiles Rothrock Residency

Showcase featuring Omari Wiles

7:30 PM

Mahaney Arts Center Dance Theatre



Ousmane Omari Wiles is an African American West African and Vogue dancer, who has performed at the Joyce Theater, Harlem Stage, Gibney Dance, and with Works and Process at the Guggenheim, and Lincoln Center.



For the culminating event of his Rothrock Residency, Omari Wiles and students will be exhibiting choreography worked on across the week of his residency, as well as Wiles’ own work



A student-supported Rothrock Residency event.

Free. Open to the Public.