Omari Wiles Rothrock Residency

We’re thrilled to welcome dance artist Omari Wiles to campus, thanks to the winning Rothrock Residency proposal by Brys Peralta-Grant ’25.
MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023
- Vogue Femme with Omari Wiles
7:00 PM ET
Mahaney Arts Center Dance Theatre
Join Omari for a beginners Level breakdown of the Five Elements of Vogue fem: Hand/Arm Performance, Catwalk, Duckwalk, Spins & Dips, and Floor Performance. Learn a series of exercises and techniques that will help you better develop your quality of performance and usage of Elements and personality. Class is led with a warmup and stretch before taking the Elements across the floor! A Student-supported Rothrock Residency event. Open to all students.
Closed to the Public
Note: Students interested in performing with Omari on Friday, April 21, must attend this workshop, plus three more rehearsals: one each on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7:00-8:30 PM.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2023
- Artist Talk with Omari Wiles
4:00–5:00 PM
Mahaney Arts Center Dance Theatre
Ousame “Omari” Wiles will discuss his career as a professional artist and member of the Ballroom community.
Free. Open to the Public.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2023
Showcase featuring Omari Wiles
7:30 PM
Mahaney Arts Center Dance Theatre
Ousmane Omari Wiles is an African American West African and Vogue dancer, who has performed at the Joyce Theater, Harlem Stage, Gibney Dance, and with Works and Process at the Guggenheim, and Lincoln Center.
For the culminating event of his Rothrock Residency, Omari Wiles and students will be exhibiting choreography worked on across the week of his residency, as well as Wiles’ own work
A student-supported Rothrock Residency event.
Free. Open to the Public.
View Omari’s dance film “Our Name, Our Legacy” on AllArts.org