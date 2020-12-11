Rothrock Residency: tUnE-YaRdS

tUnE-YaRdS

April 2-4, 2021

Proposing student: Francis Shiner ’23

tUnE-YaRdS is an American, Oakland, California-based music project of musician Merrill Garbus, with long-time collaborator, bassist Nate Brenner. Garbus’s music draws from an eclectic variety of sources and utilizes elements such as loop pedals, ukulele, vocals, and lo-fi percussion. Garbus described their sound as “a patchwork of sound snippets, of history in a present tense. It is a composer’s commitment to the preservation of stories, however small and unassuming.” Merrill Garbus is a musician, producer and composer who slams, wails, strums and shakes with her band, tUnE-YaRdS and will speak to students about composition, music making during the pandemic, decolonizing Western music, and much more.

Details on residency activities coming soon.

