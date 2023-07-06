Online Graduate School Fair for International Affairs and Public Policy Programs July 20

Thinking about a Masters or PhD Program? Searching for an international career in the private, public, or non-governmental sector?

Whether you’ve just started your search or have a shortlist in mind, join representatives of APSIA’s top international affairs and public policy graduate schools on July 20. They can help you navigate the admissions process.

Register today and answer your questions about:

application requirements,

curricula and joint degrees,

financial aid, and

career opportunities.

Go beyond what you read on a website – leave with new information and personal connections to admissions staff.