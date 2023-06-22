Personal Contacts vs Family and Emergency Contacts in HCM

Oracle HCM offers opportunities to update your personal contact information as well as your emergency contacts.

Contact info includes your work and home/cell phone, mailing, and email addresses.

Family and Emergency Contacts is information HR can use to reach out to person(s) you indicate if there is an emergency that involves you while at work.

Contact Info

All contact information is kept confidential. Your contact information is used to reach out to you for employment purposes and for our Emergency Notification System (RAVE). These must be listed in HCM to receive these notifications.

Phones – Below is how each phone type is used in our Emergency Notification System.

Cell/Mobile: receives a text and recorded message call when Emergency Notification System sends alert.

Campus/Work: Landline, receives recorded message call when Emergency Notification System sends alert.

Home Phone: Landline, receives recorded message call when Emergency Notification System sends alert.

Addresses

Do you work in a state other than your work location? In order to have the correct taxes deducted, you may need to let HR know so your record can reflect this status as Working from Home. “Working from Home” flag can be found in Me (tab) > Employment Info > listed under Assignment; Working at Home

Campus/Work: Includes the name of your department and your office or mail stop location.

Mailing: Add Mailing address if Physical/Home is not where you have your mail delivered. Must contact HR to indicate if this is Primary.

Physical: This is currently your home mailing address.

Resident Tax Address: For those working in a location other than the HCM assignment location and not in the Physical location.

Student Campus Mail Box: Student employee’s campus mailing address.

