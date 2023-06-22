Estate Planning with MSA

Estate planning is incredibly important, and it’s something that often gets overlooked or delayed because people don’t like to think about their own mortality. But the truth is, estate planning is not just about preparing for the inevitable; it’s about ensuring that our loved ones are taken care of and our wishes are respected.

MSA Money Coaches can help employees understand the financial aspects of estate planning and the various options available. Estate planning provides peace of mind, knowing that we have taken the necessary steps to protect our loved ones and our legacy.