Employee Event – Join Us for Ice Cream Today!
Take a break, enjoy some ice cream and explore all that this corner of campus has to offer!
Thursday, June 22 3 pm – 5 pm
In front of Peterson Family Athletic Center
Consider taking time to:
- Connect with a colleague
- Take a walk on the O’Neil Trail of the TAM
- Relax & enjoy the views of our beautiful campus from the deck of Kirk Alumni Center
- Visit the Museum at the Mahaney Arts Center (open until 5 pm)
- Get in your workout at the Fitness Center
- Play Reproductive Justice Mini Golf, Created by Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies and the Feminist Resource Center at Chellis House (open until 7 pm)
Local lu-lu ice cream being served – made from scratch in Vermont