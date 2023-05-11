What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of May 8th and 15th

by

Mental health problems don’t define who you are. They are something you experience. You walk in the rain and you feel the rain, but, importantly, you are not the rain. – Matt Haig

Every year in May we celebrate mental health awareness. It’s a good time to have a conversation about mental health and the impact of mental health on our well-being. Everyone struggles with mental health challenges in their lifetime so if you are struggling, know that you are not alone. Connection and support can be instrumental in helping to move through the challenge with grace and kindness – some resources we have access to that can help.

InvestEAP: Free, confidential support, referrals and resources for employees and family members of Champlain, Middlebury and St. Michael’s to you and every member of your household. Click here for more information. You may call InvestEAP at 866-660-9533, 24/7 every day of the year.

Cigna Behavioral Health Programs: Whether you need help reducing stress, are feeling motivated to make a change in your life, or need someone to talk to, Cigna members are covered with virtual counseling, coaching and support and lifestyle management programs.

Balancing Your Financial & Emotional Well-being: Stress is something we all experience. Financial and emotional strains are both common, routinely appear together, and can significantly influence our lives. They are also something we all experience. Join the experts from MySecureAdvantage as they walk us through several financial and emotional challenges and offer tips on how to manage them. Tuesday, May 9th. This workshop being offered at noon and at 3pm EST. Click here to register for the noon session. Click here to register for the 3pm session.

Free Fresh Veggies! The Intervale Center will be offering free, fresh vegetable pickup on the third Friday of the month from 10am-6pmat the Intervale Center, 180 Intervale Road, Burlington. Registration is required. Friday, May 19. Sign up here.