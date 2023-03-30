Free Tax Prep Help
Addison Community Action/CVOEO – Volunteer Prepared Taxes
Through April 14, 2023 – By Appointment Only
- Tue 9:00AM to 4:00PM
- Wed 9:30AM to 12:30PM
- Thu 11:00AM to 4:00PM
- Fri 12:00PM to 4:00PM;
To make an appointment, call (802) 388-2285
MyFreeTaxes Partnership
MyFreeTaxes helps people file their federal and state taxes for free and is sponsored by United Way and its partners in the public and private sector.
The partnership helps qualified taxpayers by offering online filing at myfreetaxes. To qualify for free tax filing assistance for the 2022 tax year, your income must be $60,000 or less.