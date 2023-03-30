What’s on Tap for Well-Being…

Spring work is going on with joyful enthusiasm. – John Muir

March 28 was National Diabetes Alert Day so there is no better time to assess your risk. Take this free online assessment brought to you by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

If you are at risk and you are am employee of Middlebury College, Norwich University or St. Michael’s, you may be eligible to participate in the Omada Diabetes Prevention Program. Click here to learn more.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the events coming your way over the next two weeks….

Middlebury College Employee Well-being Fair: Tuesday, April 18th 10am to 1pm Peterson Family Athletics Complex. Program guide coming shortly.

Guided Resilience Beginner’s Mindfulness course: Tuesdays, April 4th through May 23rd 7:00-8:30pm EST. Preregistration required. Click here to learn more.

Why Self-Care is Now a Management Competency. Thursday, March 30th 1:00-2:00pm.

Unlock Your Potential: Keys to Better Finances. Wednesday, April 5th noon-1:00pm or 3:00-4:00pm.

Free Fresh Veggies! Wednesday, April 5⋅3:30 – 5:30pm O’Brien Community Center, 32 Mallets Bay Avenue, Winooski. For more info, visit this link.

Movement Meditation with Coach Cami. Weekly on Thursdays. 10:00-11:00am EST. Click here to learn more.

For more events and information, visit the GMHEC Well-Being Calendar (password: GMHECWell-Being)