What’s on Tap for Well-Being?

To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Movement Meditation: If you are seeking an integrative approach to well-being that harnesses the power in body, thought, and emotion, this movement class is for you. Join Coach Cami, founder of Guided Resilience for a practice that incorporates basic yoga postures and movement patterns that are easily adaptable to most individuals. You are invited to move as you can – not as you can’t – breathing peace and stability in facing challenge and possibility. Thursdays 10:00-11:00am EST. Click here to learn more.



Free Fresh Veggies! The Intervale Center will be offering two locations for pickup: on the first Wednesday of the month at the O’Brien Community Center, 32 Mallets Bay Avenue, Winooski from 3:30-5:30pm; and the third Friday of the month at the Intervale Center, 180 Intervale Road, Burlington from 10:00am to 6pm. Registration is not necessary for the Winooski pick up but is required for the Burlington pick up. Sign up on this page for Burlington pickups. Contact hannah@intervale.org or lena@intervale.orgwith any questions or call 802 660 0440 ext. 120.

Be sure to check the calendar for additional programming. (password: GMHECWell-Being)