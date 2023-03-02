Volunteer to teach short workshops to Middlebury Union Middle School students!

Friends of MUMS (Middlebury Union Middle School) are looking for community members to volunteer to deliver short workshops during the students’ free period: 1:15-1:45 Tuesdays-Fridays, starting March 7-June 9.

MUMS is particularly looking for folx to teach workshops on topics interesting to middle school students including, but not limited to topics on this list (generated by middle schoolers):

Legos

Open gym and sports

Creative writing

Fashion design

Murder mysteries

Theater

Cooking

Chess/games/cards

Quiet reading/book clubs

Open art studio

TAM-nature scavenger hunt

Obstacle courses

Dance

Collaborative art projects

etc.

Please consider volunteering yourself and/or sharing with other faculty, staff, students, and community members who may be interested. For more information or to sign up to teach a workshop, reach out to Shannon Lyford with the Center for Community Engagement: slyford@middlebury.edu.