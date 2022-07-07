Tavern on the Tee at Ralph Myhre Golf Course

The Tavern on The Tee is back at Ralph Myhre Golf Course and once again being operated by Midd Dining! We are excited for the opportunity to serve the golf course members, customers, faculty, staff and students. You do not need to be a golfer to enjoy dining at the Tavern on the Tee! Our menu offers a variety of items including appetizers, fresh made salads, sandwiches, burgers and more.. All of our salad dressings are made in-house and our rolls are freshly baked in the college bakeshop. Additionally, we are now offering a variety of daily food and drink specials along with cart service on the course. Some of the early favorites include Shrimp Tacos and the Birdie Basket!

We are now open for lunch and dinner! Bring the family, have an office lunch retreat or join us for a drink some day after work. Ralph Myhre offers and amazing atmosphere with some of the best views in town from the patio or upper deck! No time to sit and eat? No problem order ahead and take it to go! The Tavern can be reached at 802-443-5126 during regular business hours.

Hours of operation every day from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm, so come in and check us out!

Menu Including Daily Specials Can Be found here:

http://www.ralphmyhregolfcourse.com/restaurant-bar/