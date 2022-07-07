What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of July 11th and 18th

by

Why not make cheerfulness, outrageousness, playfulness a new priority for yourself? Make feeling good your expectation. You don’t have to have a reason to feel good – you’re alive; you can feel good for no reason at all! – Tony Robbins

Releasing Guilt: No matter the situation, guilt can be a terrible burden to bear. Once you understand why you may be feeling guilt, the next step is to figure out how to manage or release it. This workshop will describe the two kinds of guilt and the strategies for dealing with each. Brought to you by InvestEAP. Wednesday, July 13th noon -12:30 pm EST. Click here to register.

Intro to Pilates: Join the team from InvestEAP for this virtual Pilates class. Drop in anytime between 8:15 and 9 am. Bring a mat or a small rug (no other equipment needed) and feel free to leave your video off – it’s a great way to start our morning! This class is perfect for beginners and intermediate levels. Friday, July 15th 8:15-9:00 am EST. Click here to register.

Adjusting Your Finances During Periods of Inflation & Market Volatility: Market volatility and inflation can lead to rising levels of financial stress. Join a special MSA Live event where Money Coaches will discuss steps you can consider to reduce stress caused by rapid changes in the value of financial accounts or the prices of goods and services. Brought to you by the experts from MySecureAdvantage. Tuesday, July 19th. This workshop is offered from 9:00-10:00 am EST or noon-1:00 pm EST.

Click here to register for the 9:00 am EST session.

Click here to register for the noon EST session.

If you’re looking for a way to beat the heat and get some early morning movement in, join Kim Jacobs for Strength and Core on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays or join Mary Stetson for Bootcamp on Tuesdays. Get all the details on the calendar.