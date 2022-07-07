Omada Health Coaching

Get healthy your way

We offer Omada to all eligible employee, at no additional cost to you.*

More than 1 in 3 men are overweight, but change is easier than you think. Meet your Omada health coach and find out how small changes can make a big impact on your health.

“I think the fact that there is an assigned health coach to support you is awesome. I enjoyed the weekly lessons and the tips and techniques.” – Phil, Omada member

How Omada makes it easy:

Dedicated human support.

Meet your health coach.

Easy-to-use devices.

Includes tools to help reach your goals.

On your time.

Get tips and read lessons when it fits your schedule.

No judgment.

Your coach listens to find out what works for you.

What’s stopping you? we’ve got you covered!

Your Omada benefit helps you get healthy and stay on track in a way that fits your lifestyle.

*If you or your covered adult dependents are enrolled in the company medical plan offered through Cigna, are at risk for type 2 diabetes or heart disease or are living with diabetes or high blood pressure, and are accepted into the program, you’ll receive the program at no additional cost.﻿

The Omada program is administered by Omada Health, Inc., an independent third-party service provider. All Cigna® products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company or its affiliates.

The Omada® program is not administered by Cigna. It is administered solely by Omada Health, Inc. which is responsible for the program.