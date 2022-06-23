MSA Live! | July Webinars

MSA Live! | Balancing Your Financial and Emotional Wellbeing

July 12, 2022 | Register Here: 9:00 am (PT) – Register Here: 12:00 pm (PT)

Stress is something we all experience. Financial AND emotional strains are both common, routinely appear together, and can significantly influence our lives. Successfully reducing these stressors is key to overall wellness. In this presentation we will walk through several financial and emotional challenges and offer tips on how to manage them. We’ll also talk about how working with professionals can help.

MSA Live! | Investing: Education for Beginners

July 28, 2022 | Register Here: 9:00 am (PT) – Register Here: 12:00 pm (PT)

Learn more about why investing can be a critical factor in achieving long-term goals. We will explain how different types of personal goals work and how timeframes and types of investment accounts can play a key role in helping you reach your savings targets. Then, build your knowledge as we explain how mutual funds, stocks, bonds, and other types of investments work. We’ll conclude with some action steps attendees can take to apply what they have learned.

Register even if you cannot attend to receive a recording of the webinar | Want to learn more about these topics? Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.

MSA Money Coaching – Just a Call Away

Middlebury College has partnered with My Secure Advantage (MSA) to provide a complete financial wellness benefit to you! When it comes to money, searching for answers can feel overwhelming. By connecting with a personal Money Coach, you can build a stronger and more secure future no matter where you are in your financial journey.

3 Important Things to Know

❶ No two stories are alike and your financial strategies shouldn’t be either

With MSA, you have access to a dedicated Money Coach for 90 days each year to talk about any financial topic. It could be about creating a budget, increasing your credit score, paying down debt or all three! Maybe you’ve got questions about planning for retirement, buying a home, or creating an investment plan. You get the idea. Whatever your financial focus or challenge, MSA has credentialed, skilled Coaches who can help.

❷ Confidentiality and a real person to guide and support your goals

Think of your Coach as a personal financial guide, accountability partner, and chief motivator. Together you’ll create a plan that embodies your values, priorities, and goals – one that reflects and works with your life. MSA encourages your spouse/partner to join in the conversations too. All sessions are confidential, over the phone and a half hour long.

❸ No out-of-pocket cost, hidden fees or charges

Middlebury College has paid for this benefit, full stop. MSA’s coaches don’t work on commission or sell any products. When you talk with a Money Coach, you can be sure that you’re getting unbiased, judgment-free guidance.

So what are you waiting for? Get started today!

Questions? Learn more about MSA here. Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.