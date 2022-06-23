What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of June 20th and 27th

by

Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer’s day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time. – John Lubbock

Summer has officially started so it’s time to get outside and enjoy it. Why not grab your friends and family and head out to the Essex Food Truck Festival? Friday, June 24th 4-7 pm. 37 Old Stage Rd. in Essex. Looking for some healthier fare, how about a farmers market?

Want to make your home a little greener? Why not adopt a houseplant? Paint a pot and then choose a houseplant to live in it. Take it home for your very own spot of household green! Free. Wednesday, June 22nd 4:30-6:00 pm. Dorothy Alling Memorial Library, Williston. Registration required by Tuesday, June 21.

Interested in exploring the trails of our beautiful state? Hike, bike, or paddle…. There is something for everyone and Trailfinder can help you find it. Check it out here.

Mahana Magic Foundation Community Cancer Conference: Families impacted by cancer are invited to meet with social workers, child psychologists, nonprofit aid workers and other health and wellness experts at this event. Saturday, June 25th, 8:30-1:30. Mahana Magic Foundation 2517 Shelburne Road, Shelburne. Free. Click here for more information or to register.

