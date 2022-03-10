Updated MiddPoints Schedule Beginning March 31st

by

We will be making a small adjustment to the current MiddPoints schedule in order to swap the weeks the newsletter is released.

In practical terms, today’s issue (March 10th) will the the last MiddPoints for 3 weeks, instead of the usual 2, with the next issue to be released March 31st, at which point we will resume the usual biweekly cadence with the next issue being April 14th, and so on.

Please feel free to reach out to middpoints@middlebury.edu with any questions.