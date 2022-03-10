GMHEC Well-Being Information Session March 15th

Have you heard about your GMHEC Well-Being Resources? Are you interested in learning more about free well-being opportunities available to you?

Join Rebecca Schubert, GMHEC Well-being Coordinator, for a quick 30-minute session to learn all about the wonderful resources & opportunities available to support your well-being as well as where access this information.

Please mark your own calendar for 12:00 noon EST on March 15th. Copy the zoom link below and click to join on the 15th.

Zoom Link: https://middlebury.zoom.us/j/2462738284?pwd=UDIvMFIrVGxLdmd4bmtrTzkxYWx1Zz09