The Middlebury Climate Change Semester: Inaugural Program Begins

January 24, 2022 | by Rachel Christopherson

January 2022 marked the start of the first-ever Middlebury Climate Change Semester program, a unique and much anticipated collaboration between Middlebury College in Vermont, and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS) at Monterey. Undergraduate students from Middlebury College have joined graduate students at MIIS to study place-based examples of climate change, environmental history, and environmental justice.