What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of February 28th and March 7th

March is National Nutrition Monday and there is no better way to celebrate and have some fun than with a nutrition challenge. The Fuel Your Life Challenge is a self-administered 4-week nutrition challenge designed to support participants to improve their eating habits. It will run from Monday, March 7th through Friday, April 1st. Each week of the challenge is focused on a different goal:

Week 1 – Making a small change to improve an eating habit

Week 2 – Upgrading lunch to be healthier

Week 3 – Cutting down consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages

Week 4 – Planning and preparing meals

There is no need to sign up for the challenge. Information for each week will be posted on Monday of each of the four weeks of the challenge in the GMHEC Well-being calendar (the attachments will be available in the calendar). To complete the challenge and be entered into each week’s raffle, you must submit your weekly tracker via email to Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org either as an attachment or as a screen shot no later than the following Monday by 5pm. The final submissions must be received by Monday, April 4th. Winners will be announced on the following Wednesdays. We’ve got some great prizes including gift cards and Garmin Venu smartwatches, so we hope you’ll join us.