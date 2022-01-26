Welcome Jake Pirkkanen!

by

Greetings! My name is Jake Pirkkanen (he/him/his) and I am the new Associate Director for Research Compliance at Middlebury in the Sciences Technical Support Services (STSS) department. I recently moved back to my home state of Vermont where I was raised, and am incredibly excited to be starting work here at Middlebury.

I attended graduate school at Laurentian University in Northern Ontario, Canada, and most recently worked as a post-doctoral fellow in a laboratory 7,000 feet underground studying the effects of space radiation on biological systems!

When I am not working you will almost always find me on some adventure outdoors; climbing, backpacking, biking, canoeing or snowboarding. I am truly honored and delighted to be here at Middlebury, and I look forward to working with everyone at this remarkable institution.