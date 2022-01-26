MSA Live! | Webinars for February

MSA Live! | Understanding Tax Returns

February 8, 2022 | Register Here: 9:00 am (PT) – Register Here: 12:00 pm (PT)

For most of us, tax season can mean only one thing, “How much is my refund?” But before we get to the good part, a lot needs to be discussed in terms of how income tax is calculated, types of adjustments/deductions, ways to reduce taxation, and strategies to save. We will also review any tax law changes and explore some common mistakes that could be avoided with proper planning.

MSA Live! | Social Security & Your Retirement Plan

February 24, 2022 | Register Here: 9:00 am (PT) – Register Here: 12:00 pm (PT)

We contribute to the Social Security system through payroll deductions throughout our lives, but don’t always know our best options for receiving those distributions after retirement. In this presentation, we discuss how benefits are calculated and how to determine when to start receiving distributions in retirement. We will also talk about spousal benefits, as well as factors that may influence whether you are taxed on the distributions you receive.

Register even if you cannot attend to receive a recording of the webinar | Want to learn more about these topics? Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.

MSA Money Coaching – Just a Call Away

Middlebury College has partnered with My Secure Advantage (MSA) to provide a complete financial wellness benefit to you! When it comes to money, searching for answers can feel overwhelming. By connecting with a personal Money Coach, you can build a stronger and more secure future no matter where you are in your financial journey.

3 Important Things to Know

❶ No two stories are alike and your financial strategies shouldn’t be either

With MSA, you have access to a dedicated Money Coach for 90 days each year to talk about any financial topic. It could be about creating a budget, increasing your credit score, paying down debt or all three! Maybe you’ve got questions about planning for retirement, buying a home, or creating an investment plan. You get the idea. Whatever your financial focus or challenge, MSA has credentialed, skilled Coaches who can help.

❷ Confidentiality and a real person to guide and support your goals

Think of your Coach as a personal financial guide, accountability partner, and chief motivator. Together you’ll create a plan that embodies your values, priorities, and goals – one that reflects and works with your life. MSA encourages your spouse/partner to join in the conversations too. All sessions are confidential, over the phone and a half hour long.

❸ No out-of-pocket cost, hidden fees or charges

Middlebury College has paid for this benefit, full stop. MSA’s coaches don’t work on commission or sell any products. When you talk with a Money Coach, you can be sure that you’re getting unbiased, judgment-free guidance.

So what are you waiting for? Get started today!

Questions? Learn more about MSA here. Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.