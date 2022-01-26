Open Staff Council Meeting – Feb 16

Please join us for our next Open Staff Council meeting on Wednesday, February 16th from 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon ET.

Invest Employee and Household Assistance Program (EAP) is our new free, confidential, and independent

program that supports the health, safety and well-being of you and your household. Gen Halbeck, Deputy Director from Invest EAP will join us as well as Rebecca Schubert, GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator to talk about this benefit to you.

Zoom link will be provided by email closer to date – or reach out to scouncil@middlebury.edu if you don’t receive it

We hope you can join us!