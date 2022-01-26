What’s on Tap for Well Being… Weeks of January 24th and 31st

The universe doesn’t give you what you ask for with your thoughts – it gives you what you demand with your actions. – Steve Maraboli

Let’s get cooking! Join the Registered Dietitians from Whole Health Nutrition for this four-part cooking series (began on January 19th). January 24 and February 3 and 9. All classes will be offered via zoom from 6:00-7:30 pm EST. No registration is required. Get all the details including the recipes on the GMHEC Well-being calendar. Grab your friends and family, cook along, and enjoy a delicious meal together.

Beth’s weekly intention setting: The new year seems like it was ages ago and we may have already lost sight of our intentions for 2022. Well, it’s not too late to refocus. One of the best ways to gain control of your time & energy is to set an intention. Join Beth Umba, yoga, and meditation instructor as she guides you through a powerful session to help you set an intention that will move you into your day with focus and energy. Mondays, 7:30-8:00 am EST. Zoom Meeting ID: 510 1754836

Don’t back up during stress…bounce back: All humans have behavioral habits, and those habits determine our reactions to stress. Many of us are not even aware we have these habits. In this webinar you’ll hear from two behavioral experts who have taught interpersonal skills training all over the world for a combined 50-plus years, along with a leader from Hitachi Energy who has made Resilience training a key initiative for her organization. Together, they’ll show you how to develop new habits to help build up your Resilience and communication skills. Tuesday, January 25th 3:00-4:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

How to rekindle your drive to lead: Leaders – particularly female leaders – are burned out and report considerable drops in their intent to stay according to the Qualtrics 2022 Employee Experience Trends Report. Join Malala Yousafzai as she shares how to lead with a renewed sense of resolve. Wednesday, January 26th 1:00-2:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

For our faculty and staff (and household members) of Champlain College, Middlebury College and St. Michael’s College, we are pleased to announce that as of January 1st, we are now providing Employee Assistance through InvestEAP. Services are free and confidential. Check out all they have to offer here. Middlebury employees use password Midd

There are plenty more great events going on so be sure to check the calendar. If there are things you’d like to see offered, please reach out to Rebecca.schubert@gmehc.org.